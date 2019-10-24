Shahid Afridi has some inspiring words for Nida Dar

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has heaped praise on woman cricketer Nida Dar who is making history by being the first Pakistani female to play in an international league.

Afridi, in his tweet, termed the Pakistani all-rounder as “Lady Boom Boom” and said she is a game-changer.

You are a game changer Lady Boom Boom may your sixes go far and may your story inspire millions and all the best of the #WBBL tournament 👍🏽 @CoolNidadar https://t.co/Ko2iNABYdD — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) October 22, 2019

Wishing her luck for the ongoing Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL), he wished that Nida continues to produce solid performances and her story inspires millions across the globe.

Nida Dar is currently representing Sydney Thunder in the Australian 20-over tournament.