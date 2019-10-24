Thursday, October 24, 2019  | 24 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Shahid Afridi has some inspiring words for Nida Dar

1 hour ago
Shahid Afridi has some inspiring words for Nida Dar

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has heaped praise on woman cricketer Nida Dar who is making history by being the first Pakistani female to play in an international league.

Afridi, in his tweet, termed the Pakistani all-rounder as “Lady Boom Boom” and said she is a game-changer.

Wishing her luck for the ongoing Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL), he wished that Nida continues to produce solid performances and her story inspires millions across the globe.

Nida Dar is currently representing Sydney Thunder in the Australian 20-over tournament.

 
Cricket Nida Dar Pakistan Shahid Afridi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Cricket, Pakistan, Nida Dar, Shahid Afridi, Women's Big Bash League 2019, WBBL 2019, #WBBL05, Nida Dar Sydney Thunder,
 
MOST READ
PCB apologizes for posting Sarfaraz video
PCB apologizes for posting Sarfaraz video
Twitter reacts to Sarfaraz's removal as T20I, Test captain
Twitter reacts to Sarfaraz’s removal as T20I, Test captain
Balochistan win dramatic semi-final against Southern Punjab
Balochistan win dramatic semi-final against Southern Punjab
Pakistan induct new faces for tour of Australia
Pakistan induct new faces for tour of Australia
PCB appoints Azhar, Babar as Test, T20I skippers respectively
PCB appoints Azhar, Babar as Test, T20I skippers respectively
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.