Shadab Khan to play for Surrey in T20 Blast

Surrey County Cricket Club have signed Pakistani leg spinner Shadab Khan for next year’s Vitality T20 Blast, Cricbuzz has reported.

“I’ve been waiting for this opportunity to play county cricket for a long time and T20 cricket at the Kia Oval is a great place to start,” Shadab said. “I’m honoured to be following in the footsteps of some great Pakistan cricketers and will do my best to make both my new team and Surrey fans proud.”

The 21-year-old has represented Pakistan in 35 T20Is and has 46 scalps at an average of 20.06.

The leggie was part of the Northern side which won this year’s National T20 Cup. He has also represented two-time champions Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League.

Shadab has also played for the Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean Premier League and Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League.