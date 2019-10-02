Shadab eyeing honing his skills as an all-rounder

Photo: AFP

Pakistani cricketer Shadab Khan has said that he follows Australian batsman Steve Smith and wants to prove his mettle as an all-rounder.

“I haven’t really followed any particular all-rounder. [But] I have followed Steve Smith from the beginning and he has now become a proper batsman,” he said, according to the ICC on its website. “I just want to try my best as a batsman and whenever I get an opportunity, I want to showcase my batting skills and prove that I can bat well and play as an all-rounder.”

The batsman admitted that his recent performance in the 50-over format has not been up to the mark lately.

“I know that I haven’t done too well recently but my role is of an attacking spinner and cricket has changed. So, I would be happy even if I go with figures of 3/50 in an ODI.”