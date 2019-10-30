Security for Indian cricket team to be increased

Delhi Police has been asked to increase security for the Indian cricket team after a threatening letter was issued against them, India Times has reported.

According to a report, several Indian political and sporting personalities have been mentioned in a threatening letter issued by Kerala-based All India Lashkar. President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and cricketer Virat Kohli are among those named in the letter.

A request has been made to Delhi Police to increase security for the cricket side that will play Bangladesh in a T20I and Test series starting from November 3 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the capital city.

Kohli will not be a part of the India side in the T20I series but will return to the team as Test captain.