Schedule for Pakistan’s limited-overs tour to Netherlands, Ireland is out

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

The Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Thursday the schedule for the side’s limited-overs tour to Netherlands and Ireland.

The tour takes place ahead of Pakistan’s three-match Test series against England in 2020.

Sarfaraz’s men will play a three-match ODI series against Netherlands at Amstelveen. The series begins on July 4, while the second fixture will be played on July 7. The third and final game will be played on July 9.

The side will then take on Ireland in a two-match T20I series. The series opener will be played on July 12 and the second game will take place on July 14.

“Pakistan will then travel to England where they will play three World Test Championship Tests, from July 30 to August 20 before taking on the world champions in three T20Is on August 29, August 31 and September 2,” a press release by the cricket board said. “The series between the Netherlands and Pakistan will be the first-ever between the two sides, though they have previously met thrice in ICC events.”

Pakistan have played Ireland just once in the shortest format. Pakistan went on to beat Ireland in their World T20 2009 fixture at The Oval by 39 runs.