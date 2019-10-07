Sarfaraz shows faith in Shehzad, Umar after poor return

Photo: AFP

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed said that he fully backs batsmen Ahmed Shehzad and Umar Akmal, who made a poor return to the national side in the first T20I against Sri Lanka in Lahore.

Umar Akmal was dismissed for a golden duck while Ahmed Shehzad made just four as Pakistan lost the opening game of the three-match series by 64 runs.

“If you talk about previous two (domestic) seasons, they performed there and they again performed well in the Pakistan Super League,” he said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. “We are trying our fullest to give a complete chance to those who are brought back. We have nothing to worry about. Both are experienced players and once they settle in, they will perform. So [I give] my full backing to them as a captain.

He said that the side did not want to make adjustments to Shehzad and Akmal’s batting positions.

“When we brought back Ahmed and Umar, we intended to make them play in their own positions. Had we played Fakhar, then Ahmed would have been made to play at one down. Me and [coach] Misbah bhai decided to try Ahmed as an opener. With our eyes on the World Cup, if Ahmed is able to settle himself at this [opening] number, we can never find a better player like him.

“Similar with Umar Akmal. We wanted to play him in his number and hence had to drop Harris, who we have seen and have no doubt about his ability. We played six new players in the side without thinking about winning or losing. We wanted to see them and give them confidence because for any player, making a comeback isn’t really easy. You do come with performance in domestic but at the international level you take a few innings to get going.”

The Pakistani captain added that no side can be considered weak and the hosts knew on the day their team is strong and are full of potential.

“They played better than us. They should be given credit but I still back my team. It was a bad day for us and we didn’t play good cricket. We will come back and it’s going to be more exciting for the spectators as they will get to see more tough cricket.”