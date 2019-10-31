Sarfaraz salvages draw for Sindh against Central Punjab

Former Pakistan Test captain Sarfaraz Ahmed scored a crucial half-century to help Sindh salvage a draw against Central Punjab in their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixture in Faisalabad on Thursday.

Central Punjab declared their second innings at 273-5 as Salman Butt went on to score his 24th first-class ton as he remained unbeaten at 137.

Sindh were struggling at 68-5 in chase of 331 as fast-bowler Naseem Shah continued his impressive form in the game. He picked up two wickets in the morning session.

However, Sarfaraz Ahmed took the reins and went on to score a crucial 54 before becoming Naseem’s fourth victim. The side were losing wickets but the veteran’s resistance was enough to avoid defeat.

Elsewhere, the fixture between Southern Punjab and Northern in Sialkot ended in a stalemate.

Northern had the upper hand over Southern Punjab as the hosts were bowled out for 453 all out with Adnan Akmal scoring a half-century whereas Noman Ali finished with five wickets.

Northern, having a lead of 97, started their second innings well with Zeeshan Malik (59) and Haider Ali (79) scoring a 131-run opening partnership. However, Southern Punjab’s Mohammad Irfan struck thrice to reduce the side to 146-3.

Northern declared their second innings at 212-4 and the game ended in a draw.

There was no result of the game between Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Quetta.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were 220-5 in chase of 306-run target when the fourth day’s play came to an end. Israrullah and Ashfaq Ahmed made impressive half-centuries.

Israrullah scored back-to-back half-centuries before getting dismissed for 85. He found a partner in Ashfaq who made 51.

Sajid Shah bagged a five-wicket haul for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa before Balochistan declared their second innings at 158-8.