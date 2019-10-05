Saturday, October 5, 2019  | 5 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Sarfaraz predicts ‘competitive’ Pakistan-Sri Lanka T20I series

4 hours ago
 
Sarfaraz predicts ‘competitive’ Pakistan-Sri Lanka T20I series
Photo: AFP

World number one Twenty20 team Pakistan will take on an inexperienced Sri Lanka in the first of a three-match series in Lahore on Saturday, starting their preparation for next year’s World Cup in the shortest format. 

Pakistan will also play three Twenty20 matches in Australia next month before hosting Bangladesh and later travelling to Ireland and England, all ahead of the Twenty20 Asia Cup.

That gives them ideal preparation for the Twenty20 World Cup to be held in Australia in October and November next year.

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed said the team’s preparation is good and he is keeping his eye on the ball. “We will not take them lightly,” said Sarfaraz. “A T20 match can be won by one good performance in batting and one in bowling, so we need to work hard to win the series.”

The remaining matches will be played on Monday and Wednesday, also in Lahore.

Pakistan enjoy a superior record against Sri Lanka, having beaten them in eight of the 13 matches they have played against each other to date. They even beat Sri Lanka in the final to win the 2009 Twenty20 World Cup in England.

Sarfaraz is also one of the most successful captains in the shortest format, winning 29 of the 34 matches he has captained, losing only five matches.

Pakistan have a world number one ranked Twenty20 batsman in Babar Azam, while the recall of Ahmed Shehzad and Umar Akmal further boosts their batting.

Sri Lanka will miss their top players Kusal Perera, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya De Silva, Thisara Perera and Niroshan Dickwella, who were among ten players who refused to tour Pakistan over security fears.

But Shanaka, who was one of four players who came to Pakistan when Sri Lanka played a single Tweny20 international in Lahore in 2017, put on a brave face.

“I am happy to lead the team and we will do our best to put up a fight against our very strong hosts,” said Shanaka.

Like in Karachi, where Sri Lanka lost the three-match one-day series 2-0 (with the first match rained off), stringent security will be in place for the teams.

Teams: 

Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Umar Akmal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Angelo Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Madushanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

 
TOPICS:
Cricket Pakistan Sri Lanka
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Cricket, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Dasun Shanaka, #PAKvSL, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20 series 2019, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20 series, #PAKvSL, PAKvSL
 
MOST READ
Shinwari stars as Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in second ODI
Shinwari stars as Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in second ODI
Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in third ODI to claim series
Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in third ODI to claim series
Video: Teams en-route to Karachi's National Stadium for second ODI
Video: Teams en-route to Karachi’s National Stadium for second ODI
Babar, Smith included in draft for ‘The Hundred’
Babar, Smith included in draft for ‘The Hundred’
Pakistan, Sri Lanka to face off in second Karachi ODI
Pakistan, Sri Lanka to face off in second Karachi ODI
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.