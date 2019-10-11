Friday, October 11, 2019  | 11 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Sarfaraz Ahmed’s cardboard cut-out smashed in Lahore

3 hours ago
 
File photo: AFP

A video of a disgruntled cricket fan smashing Sarfaraz Ahmed’s cardboard cut-out is making waves on social media.

Pakistan suffered a whitewash after they were humbled 3-0 by a star-less Sri Lanka in the recently concluded series at their home turf.

In a video, a man is seen smashing a cut-out of the Pakistani captain.

The video sets a precedent as to how the cricket-crazy nation has reacted to the defeat against Sri Lanka. This is not the first time that fans have resorted to such harsh criticism of the Pakistani captain as a man taunted the cricketer for his fitness with expletive words at a mall in front of his child in England during the Cricket World Cup.

Apart from the captain, head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq’s decision to experiment with the world number one side has also come under question. There were internet memes made over the selection of Umar Akmal and Ahmed Shehzad and the side’s lacklustre performance in the three-match.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be its tour to Australia, which recently retained the Ashes crown on English soil for the first time in 18 years.

 
TOPICS:
Cricket Pakistan sarfaraz ahmed
 
HOME  
 
