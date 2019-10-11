Sarfaraz Ahmed’s cardboard cut-out smashed in Lahore

File photo: AFP

A video of a disgruntled cricket fan smashing Sarfaraz Ahmed’s cardboard cut-out is making waves on social media.

Pakistan suffered a whitewash after they were humbled 3-0 by a star-less Sri Lanka in the recently concluded series at their home turf.

In a video, a man is seen smashing a cut-out of the Pakistani captain.

A fan not happy with Sarfaraz Ahmed after the 3-0 loss to Sri Lanka #PAKvSL #Cricket pic.twitter.com/S6Biri8z4f — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) October 10, 2019

The video sets a precedent as to how the cricket-crazy nation has reacted to the defeat against Sri Lanka. This is not the first time that fans have resorted to such harsh criticism of the Pakistani captain as a man taunted the cricketer for his fitness with expletive words at a mall in front of his child in England during the Cricket World Cup.

Apart from the captain, head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq’s decision to experiment with the world number one side has also come under question. There were internet memes made over the selection of Umar Akmal and Ahmed Shehzad and the side’s lacklustre performance in the three-match.

Umer akmal is the undisputed legend of pakistan. He should be given another chance to break world record.#PAKvSL #UmarAkmal pic.twitter.com/FXNJH3YCkU — Fabiha Aamir (@Fabiha_Aamir) October 7, 2019

Haris sohail and fakhar zaman to shehzad and umar after their batting #PAKvSL pic.twitter.com/scB28YJtxB — Ahmad ShEikh 💛 (@sheikh00_ahmad) October 6, 2019

Micky Arthur took 3 years to build a best T20 team and Misbah ruined it in one day and took us back to 2013.#PAKvSL — Shehzad Shams (@ShehzadShams) October 6, 2019

Don Bradman in his last inning scored DUCK Umar Akmal in his last inning scored DUCK#PAKvSL#UmarAkmal pic.twitter.com/yykv7CxgMd — Rafi ullah Khan (@rafi00786) October 7, 2019

Ahmed Shehzad and Umar Akmal thinking of new ways of getting out in their next game..#PAKvSL pic.twitter.com/1sk4ybXGLb — Asad Zahid 🎭 (@ExcuseMeApBhi) October 7, 2019

Pakistan’s next assignment will be its tour to Australia, which recently retained the Ashes crown on English soil for the first time in 18 years.