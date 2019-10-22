Sangakkara hopes to tour Pakistan as MCC member

Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara hopes to be part of the Marylebone Cricket Club’s (MCC) tour to Pakistan in the future, ESPNcricinfo has reported.

The former Sri Lankan captain, who made history as the cricketing club’s first non-British president, was part of the national team that was attacked by terrorists in Lahore back in 2009.

The incident closed the doors of international cricket in Pakistan till Zimbabwe toured the country for a limited overs tour in 2015. Since then, the South Asian country has managed to host the likes of the World XI, West Indies and Sri Lanka twice.

Sri Lankan cricketing authorities spoke highly of the security arrangements for their recent limited-overs tour this year. Sangakkara has said he hopes to tour Pakistan as part of the MCC delegation.

“Yes, if the opportunity arises and I would be part of it for sure (if the tour goes ahead),” Sangakkara said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. “It’s great to see Sri Lanka tour Pakistan and the feedback that it was such a great tour, it was lovely, the players really enjoyed it.”

The former wicketkeeper-batsman said that strict security arrangements were made and the Pakistani authorities provided every facility to the visiting Sri Lankan side.

He added that the MCC has been discussing a tour to Pakistan. “[Pakistan Cricket Board managing director] Wasim Khan has been with us in many presentations at the World Cricket Committee and presenting us with various plans in terms of security and otherwise as to how that tour can go ahead.”

The 41-year-old said that it will be exception if the MCC decides to manage a tour of the country.

“I mean Pakistan is doing a huge amount of work to ensure that it is a safe place for countries to tour. I’m sure slowly but surely cricket will go back to Pakistan and players from Pakistan will be able to play in front of their home crowd.”