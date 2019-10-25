Sana Mir adds another accolade to her tally

Asia Society has honoured veteran Pakistani cricketer Sana Mir with the Asia Game Changer Award in New York on Thursday.

The sports star dedicated her award to the children of the war-torn countries, strong women who are helping each other and the people striving against climate change.

“I would like to dedicate this award to three groups of people: the children of all the war-torn populations of the world, the strong women who are helping each other, and for the people who are standing up for climate change.” — @mir_sana05 #AsiaGameChangers — Asia Society (@AsiaSociety) October 24, 2019

She was honoured along side Sheikha Hoor al Qasimi, Yuriko Koike, Kung Fu Nuns, Faiza Saeed, Chhaya Sharma and Jane Jie Sun.

Asia Society stated that Mir is recognised as one of the world’s best cricketers and has championed women’s participation in the male-dominated sport.

Mir is currently ranked fifth in the ICC Women’s ODI bowling rankings behind Australians Jess Jonassen and Megan Schutt. She is the only Pakistani woman to have occupied the number one spot.