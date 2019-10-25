Friday, October 25, 2019  | 25 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Sana Mir adds another accolade to her tally

2 hours ago
Sana Mir adds another accolade to her tally

Photo Courtesy: ICC/Twitter

Asia Society has honoured veteran Pakistani cricketer Sana Mir with the Asia Game Changer Award in New York on Thursday.

The sports star dedicated her award to the children of the war-torn countries, strong women who are helping each other and the people striving against climate change.

She was honoured along side Sheikha Hoor al Qasimi, Yuriko Koike, Kung Fu Nuns, Faiza Saeed, Chhaya Sharma and Jane Jie Sun.

Asia Society stated that Mir is recognised as one of the world’s best cricketers and has championed women’s participation in the male-dominated sport.

Mir is currently ranked fifth in the ICC Women’s ODI bowling rankings behind Australians Jess Jonassen and Megan Schutt. She is the only Pakistani woman to have occupied the number one spot.

 
Cricket Pakistan Sana Mir
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, Cricket, Asia Society, Sana Mir, Asia Game Changer Award, Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB,
 
MOST READ
PCB apologizes for posting Sarfaraz video
PCB apologizes for posting Sarfaraz video
Balochistan win dramatic semi-final against Southern Punjab
Balochistan win dramatic semi-final against Southern Punjab
Pakistan induct new faces for tour of Australia
Pakistan induct new faces for tour of Australia
Northern defeat Balochistan to win National T20 Cup
Northern defeat Balochistan to win National T20 Cup
Northern beat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in nail-biter to reach final
Northern beat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in nail-biter to reach final
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.