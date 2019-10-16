Wednesday, October 16, 2019  | 16 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Sports

Royal couple to visit National Cricket Academy in Lahore

5 hours ago
 
PCB chairperson, chief executive to receive the couple



The Duke and Dutchess of Cambridge will pay a visit to the National Cricket Academy in Lahore on Thursday (tomorrow).

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairperson Ehsan Mani and Chief Executive Wasim Khan will receive Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton on the occasion.

The royal couple will also play cricket during their 40-minute stay at the cricket academy.

The Pakistan Cricket Board is finalising the list of cricketers which will be part of the festivities tomorrow.

However, many cricketers on the national side including skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed are likely to miss out on the opportunity to meet the royal couple as they are in participating in the ongoing domestic T20 Cup in Faisalabad.

Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton arrived in Pakistan on Monday evening for their tour to Pakistan.
 
Cricket national cricket academy Pakistan Prince William Princess Kate Middleton
 
