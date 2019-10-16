Royal couple to visit National Cricket Academy in Lahore

PCB chairperson, chief executive to receive the couple

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairperson Ehsan Mani and Chief Executive Wasim Khan will receive Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton on the occasion.The royal couple will also play cricket during their 40-minute stay at the cricket academy.The Pakistan Cricket Board is finalising the list of cricketers which will be part of the festivities tomorrow.However, many cricketers on the national side including skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed are likely to miss out on the opportunity to meet the royal couple as they are in participating in the ongoing domestic T20 Cup in Faisalabad.Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton arrived in Pakistan on Monday evening for their tour to Pakistan.