Pakistan suffer second straight loss in group stage

The Pakistan side had a couple of chances to score but they failed to capitalize on those.A fumble by Pakistan's Mohammad Ali resulted in an own goal. The first half ended in a tight manner.However, the European side had a field day in the second half of the fixture as they scored four goals.Popa Ioan Mircea doubled Romania's lead in the 27th minute and Vlad Claudiu made it 3-0 in the very next minute.The Pakistani side continued to unravel as Selaru Alexandru Petre netted the fourth goal and Penescu Eduard Marius sealed a convincing win for the his side with the fifth.Pakistan were heading into the competition on the back of a 5-1 defeat against Slovenia in their first game. They will take on Germany in their third group stage fixture on Wednesday.