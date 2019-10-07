Rohit Sharma breaks Wasim Akram’s Test batting record

Photo Courtesy: ICC/Twitter

India’s Rohit Sharma leads the list of batsmen with most number of sixes in a Test match with his 13 maximums against South Africa in the first Test in Visakhapatnam.

He smashed Wasim Akram’s 23-year old record with 12 sixes, which the Pakistani cricketer had set against Zimbabwe in 1996.

Rohit Sharma is second on the list of most sixes in an ODI inning with 16 maximums behind England captain Eoin Morgan, who belted 17 against Afghanistan in this year’s World Cup.

The 32-year-old from Nagpur amassed 303 runs in the first Test and became the first Indian batsman to hit twin hundreds in maiden Test as an opening batsman.

He made 176 in the first innings. He carried his form into the second innings with his 127-run knock.