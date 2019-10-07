Monday, October 7, 2019  | 7 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Rohit Sharma breaks Wasim Akram’s Test batting record

35 mins ago
 
Rohit Sharma breaks Wasim Akram’s Test batting record
Photo Courtesy: ICC/Twitter

India’s Rohit Sharma leads the list of batsmen with most number of sixes in a Test match with his 13 maximums against South Africa in the first Test in Visakhapatnam.

He smashed Wasim Akram’s 23-year old record with 12 sixes, which the Pakistani cricketer had set against Zimbabwe in 1996.

Rohit Sharma is second on the list of most sixes in an ODI inning with 16 maximums behind England captain Eoin Morgan, who belted 17 against Afghanistan in this year’s World Cup.

The 32-year-old from Nagpur amassed 303 runs in the first Test and became the first Indian batsman to hit twin hundreds in maiden Test as an opening batsman.

He made 176 in the first innings. He carried his form into the second innings with his 127-run knock.

 
TOPICS:
Cricket India wasim akram
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Rohit Sharma, India, Cricket, Pakistan, Wasim Akram, Most sixes in a Test match, Eoin Morgan, Cricket World Cup 2019, India vs South Africa, South Africa, #INDvSA
 
MOST READ
Shinwari stars as Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in second ODI
Shinwari stars as Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in second ODI
Sri Lanka humble Pakistan in first T20I
Sri Lanka humble Pakistan in first T20I
Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in third ODI to claim series
Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in third ODI to claim series
Video: Teams en-route to Karachi's National Stadium for second ODI
Video: Teams en-route to Karachi’s National Stadium for second ODI
Babar, Smith included in draft for ‘The Hundred’
Babar, Smith included in draft for ‘The Hundred’
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.