Resumption of Pakistan-India cricketing ties not in my hands: Ganguly

The newly elected President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Sourav Ganguly has said that the decision to resume cricketing ties between the two sub-continent countries can only be taken by its prime ministers.

“You have to ask that question to Modi ji and the Pakistan Prime Minister (Imran Khan),” Ganguly said as quoted by the International Cricket Council (ICC). “Of course we have (to take permission), because international exposure (tours) is all through governments. So we don’t have an answer to that question.”

He was elected president of the Indian cricket board unopposed and will be taking charge of October 23.

Ganguly was India’s captain during the side’s tour of Pakistan in 2004.

The two sides have not played a bilateral series since 2012 when India hosted Pakistan for a two-match T20I series and three 50-over games. However, the sides have played against each other in ICC events.

Earlier, the former Indian captain had said that there was no chance of Pakistan and India playing cricket following the Pulwama attack which left 40 Indian soldiers dead.