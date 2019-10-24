Thursday, October 24, 2019  | 24 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Sports

Qalandars fuming at PCB for revoking T10 League NOCs

2 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: QalandarsT10/Twitter

T10 League franchise Qalandars have expressed their anger at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for revoking the No Objection Certificates (NOCs) of its players for the 60-ball competition, ESPNcricinfo has reported.

PCB, in its media release, had stated that the decision was taken to ensure its players remain fit while also prioritising local domestic events.

“I wish it had been clear before the draft whether the PCB would issue NOCs or not,” Qalanadars CEO Sameen Rana was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. “This is a proper cricket organisation, and it has suddenly dawned on them that the league clashes with the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? I think it’s disappointing for the Pakistan players, with them being prevented from playing in global events like the T10.”

Rana said that the tournament is a learning platform for the players, adding that it is being backed by the likes of Cricket Australia, West Indies Cricket Board and others.

The Qalandars’ CEO went on to say that his side will be affected by the PCB’s decision.

“Our team will be badly hurt; there is no doubt about it, but a lot of guys are here from the Player Development Programme. So we don’t need NOCs for them. These are players that we have developed and groomed and they are on our contracts but it would have been good to get support from the PCB because this is fundamentally a Pakistani team. Qalandar is a Pakistani name.”

Rana added that the side wanted to give the Pakistani players an opportunity to perform well.

 
