Punjab sides emerge victorious in National T20 Cup

Central Punjab and Southern Punjab claimed victories on the third day of the National T20 Cup at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium on Tuesday.

Central Punjab picked up a four-wicket win over Northern in the first game of the day.

Northern’s decision to bat first did not go in their favour at first as they side were 59-3 in 8.2 overs. However, it was Asif Ali and Mohammad Nawaz which helped the side the score past 200 with their half-centuries.

They put on a 107-run partnership for the fourth wicket as Asif bludgeoned his way to a memorable knock of 35-ball 93, which included four boundaries and 10 sixes. He was supported by Nawaz who made 35-ball 50 with the help of four maximums.

Imad Wasim’s cameo of five-ball 22, which included two boundaries and two sixes, helped the side finish with a daunting total of 222-6 in their alotted 20 overs.

Central Punjab’s chase of 223-run target turned out to be a one-man show as Ahmed Shehzad single-handedly took the side home to victory with his unbeaten century.

The side were reduced to 17-2 but Shehzad was the star of the day as he scored three crucial partnerships for his team. His 53-run partnership with Rizwan Hussain steadied the side.

Shehzad continued to dominate with the bat as he put on 80 runs with Saad Nasim and ensured the side gets over the line with his 57-run partnership with Fahim Ashraf

Central Punjab managed to chase down the 223-run target on the penultimate delivery with man-of-the-match Shehzad stood unbeaten at 111.

In the second game of the day, Southern Punjab defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by four wickets.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, after electing to bat, were reduced to 51-4 inside nine overs but skipper Mohammad Rizwan and Khushdil Shah anchored the side past 130 with their 83-run partnership.

Khushdil Shah was the aggressor of the two with him making 32-ball 56 with five boundaries and three sixes. He was well supported by the skipper who made 40-ball 45 and the side finished with a score of 154-5.

Southern Punjab wobbled in chase of the 155-run target at the start but Saif Badar and Aamer Yamin’s 55-run partnership for the fifth wicket steadied the side with the side capitalising on boundary scoring opportunities.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa managed to break the partnership. However, Wahab Riaz joined the party as helped the side finished the game with his blistering 42-run knock which came from just 17 deliveries with the help of five boundaries and two maximums.