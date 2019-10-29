Prince Harry to attend Rugby World Cup final

Britain’s Prince Harry will travel to Yokohama to watch England face South Africa in the Rugby World Cup final, Buckingham Palace announced Monday.

Harry, 35, is the patron of the Rugby Football Union, the sport’s governing body in England.

The Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan recently returned from a visit to southern Africa.

Harry presented the Webb Ellis Cup trophy to New Zealand captain Richie McCaw at the last World Cup final at Twickenham in 2015.

Queen Elizabeth II’s grandson also cheered England on from the stands when they won the 2003 World Cup in Sydney, beating hosts Australia in the final.

Buckingham Palace said further details of the prince’s visit would be released later this week.

England won through to Saturday’s final with a dynamic 19-7 win over New Zealand that ended the All Blacks’ eight-year reign as world champions.

South Africa ground out a 19-16 semi-final victory over Wales in a turgid set-piece contest dominated by box-kicks.