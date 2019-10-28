PNG, Ireland qualify for Men’s T20 World Cup

PNG will make their first-ever appearance at a World Cup alongside Ireland as the two sides confirmed their spots on Sunday.

PNG hammered Kenya by 45 runs at Dubai International Stadium but had to wait for the result of the Netherlands’ game against Scotland before they could celebrate their automatic qualification for the tournament in Australia next year.

The moment PNG qualified for the #T20WorldCup! Look how much it means to them! pic.twitter.com/F2PM64vAcn — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 27, 2019

The Dutch beat Scotland by four wickets but failed to knock off the 131 they needed for victory in 12.3 overs which meant that PNG topped the group with a higher net run rate.

On the other hand, Ireland became the second team to qualify for the tournament despite UAE beating Canada by 14 runs. However, the victory wasn’t big enough to trump Ireland on the basis of net run rate.

CONFIRMED: Ireland will join PNG in Australia for the #T20WorldCup! pic.twitter.com/665dhLspGF — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 27, 2019

The Irish side finished top of Group B.

— Additional information taken from ESPNcricinfo