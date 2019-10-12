Saturday, October 12, 2019  | 12 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

PCB wants families to attend the National T20 Cup

3 hours ago
 
PCB wants families to attend the National T20 Cup
Photo Courtesy: PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board announced that it has reserved the Javed Miandad enclosure at the Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium for families for the National T20 Cup which begins from October 13.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board, in its bid to encourage families to attend live action of the National T20 Cup 2019-20 tournament, has reserved Javed Miandad Enclosure at the Iqbal Stadium for families,” a press release read. “This initiative has been taken to encourage parents to attend matches with their children and enjoy what will be high-action cricket, featuring country’s best T20 cricketers in a tournament in which every match will count.”

The tickets for the other enclosures cost Rs 100, while the price for the family enclosure is Rs 200.

These tickets will be available for purchase from ticket booths, before the first security check-post on roads leading to the Iqbal Stadium as well as at the following locations:

  • Riaz Shahid Chowk, Stadium Road
  • Umar Masjid DPS School, Jail Road
  • Main Gate, Commissioner Officer, near Larri Adda

The tickets will also be available for sale at selected TCS outlets.

Photo Courtesy: PCB

 
TOPICS:
Cricket national t20 cup Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, National T20 Cup, Cricket, National T20 Cup 2019-20, 20 overs cricket, Pakistan Cricket Board, Families enclosure, Faisalabad, Iqbal Stadium
 
MOST READ
Sri Lanka humble Pakistan in first T20I
Sri Lanka humble Pakistan in first T20I
Sri Lanka beat Pakistan in second T20I to claim series
Sri Lanka beat Pakistan in second T20I to claim series
Sri Lanka whitewash Pakistan in three-match T20I series
Sri Lanka whitewash Pakistan in three-match T20I series
Lahore police announce traffic plan for Pakistan-Sri Lanka T20I series
Lahore police announce traffic plan for Pakistan-Sri Lanka T20I series
Rohit Sharma breaks Wasim Akram’s Test batting record
Rohit Sharma breaks Wasim Akram’s Test batting record
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.