PCB wants families to attend the National T20 Cup

Photo Courtesy: PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board announced that it has reserved the Javed Miandad enclosure at the Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium for families for the National T20 Cup which begins from October 13.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board, in its bid to encourage families to attend live action of the National T20 Cup 2019-20 tournament, has reserved Javed Miandad Enclosure at the Iqbal Stadium for families,” a press release read. “This initiative has been taken to encourage parents to attend matches with their children and enjoy what will be high-action cricket, featuring country’s best T20 cricketers in a tournament in which every match will count.”

The tickets for the other enclosures cost Rs 100, while the price for the family enclosure is Rs 200.

These tickets will be available for purchase from ticket booths, before the first security check-post on roads leading to the Iqbal Stadium as well as at the following locations:

Riaz Shahid Chowk, Stadium Road

Umar Masjid DPS School, Jail Road

Main Gate, Commissioner Officer, near Larri Adda

The tickets will also be available for sale at selected TCS outlets.