PCB revokes NOCs of players for T10 League

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has revoked the conditional NOCs issued to its players for the upcoming T10 League in the UAE.

“To manage the players’ workload, continued work on their fitness levels as well as to ensure primacy and participation of its players in its premier Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, the PCB has revoked conditional NOCs of its players to feature in the T10 tournament,” the board announced in the press release.

The board clarified that the league will clash with several events planned by the PCB. “The fitness and medical assessment camp will be held at the National Cricket Academy from November 13-25, while the seventh and 10th round matches of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy will be played between November 11 November and December 5 with the five-day final scheduled in Karachi from December 9-13.”

The PCB believes the decision will ensure players remain fit while also prioritising local domestic events.

“The decision has been made in the best interest of the players as well as to continue to enhance the credibility and reputation of the new domestic structure, which has been widely covered and reported across all media outlets.”