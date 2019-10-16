Wednesday, October 16, 2019  | 16 Safar, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Sports

PCB not considering to strip Sarfaraz of captaincy

5 hours ago
 
PCB not considering to strip Sarfaraz of captaincy

Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board has said that it has no intention of removing wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed as captain of the national team.

“Suggestions to remove Sarfaraz are not being taken into consideration,” said PCB spokesperson Sami Burney. “Head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has not made any such recommendation.”

Sarfaraz’s captaincy has come under question once again following the side’s whitewash to Sri Lanka in the recently concluded three-match T20I series in Lahore this month.

The spokesperson went on to say that the head coach has not complained about any player to the Managing Director Wasim Khan.

 
