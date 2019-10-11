PCB increases prize money for National T20 Cup winners

Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Thursday that the prize money for winners of the National T20 Cup in Faisalabad has been increased by 100%.

“The upcoming National T20 Cup not only presents an opportunity to the fans to witness action-packed cricket but it also serves chances to the players to bag lucrative prize money,” a press release by PCB read. “After the restructuring in the domestic structure, the winning prize money for the tournament has seen a 100% surge as the team to be crowned the champions of the National T20 Cup on 24 October will pocket Rs5 million.”

The cricket board announced the runner-up side will bag Rs 2.5 million while the top performers of the tournament – best player, best batsman, best bowler and best wicketkeeper of the tournament – will be awarded Rs 0.1 million each.

The man-of-the-match of each game will be awarded Rs 25,000 except for the final whose best performer will get Rs 35,000.

“The boost in the prize money perfectly aligns with the PCB policy of incentivising top-performing players but securing these rewards is going to be an arduous task for individual players and their teams with all top T20 players of the country turning out for the respective cricket association sides from October 13 to October 24 at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium.”

The match fee has also been increased from the previous edition.

“The players in the playing XI of either of the six First XI cricket association sides will earn Rs 40,000 per match, which is a Rs 10,000 increase from the past season.”

PCB stated that the match fee for non-playing XI players has been increased by 113% as they will be getting Rs 16,000 in this tournament.