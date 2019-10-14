Monday, October 14, 2019  | 14 Safar, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Sports

PCB awards contracts to match referees, officials

2 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has awarded central contracts to match referees and officials.

Thirteen umpires and five match referees were awarded contracts on October 9 for the time period from July 2019 to September 2020.

The five match referees which have been awarded contracts are Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Anees, Mohammad Javed, Azeez-ur-Rehman and Ali Naqvi.

Ahsan Raza, Shozab Raza, Mohammad Asif Yaqoob, Rashid Riaz, Faisal Afridi, Mohammad Sajid, Tahir Rasheed, Mohammad Asif, Syed Ali Haider, Ghaffar Kazmi, Khalid Mehmood Sr. and Saqib Khan are the 13 umpires to have signed the agreement.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has also paid their three months of salaries as well.

 
Cricket Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Board
 
