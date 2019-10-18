Saturday, October 19, 2019  | 19 Safar, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Sports

PCB apologizes for posting Sarfaraz video

October 18, 2019
It showed teammates pushing Sarfaraz in celebration



The Pakistan Cricket Board has removed the video which showed its cricketers celebrating and pushing former Test and T20I captain Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Sarfaraz Ahmed was removed as the side's skipper in the two formats on Friday. Azhar Ali was named his replacement in the Test format while Babar Azam, the number one batsman in the shortest version, will lead the Men in Green in T20Is.

ESPNcricinfo's Osman Samiuddin had shared the PCB's video on a post on the T20 World Cup which showed the players dancing and pushing Sarfaraz. The footage was later deleted.



PCB, while apologising for its behaviour in its reply to Samiuddin's tweet, said that it was a pre-planned post regarding the countdown for the next year's event, adding that the timing of it was wrong.



Several cricket fans across the country have lashed out at the PCB for removing Sarfaraz Ahmed as the skipper of the T20I side.
 
