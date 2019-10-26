PCB announces categories of Pakistani players for PSL 2020

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Friday the new categories of Pakistani players for the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“The Pakistan Super League will once again feature the best of Pakistani cricket talent as the new categories of local players who took part in the PSL 2019 season have been finalised,” a media release by the cricket board read. “Pakistan T20I captain Babar Azam heads the Platinum category while teammates Shaheen Shah Afridi, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali and Shadab Khan have graduated to the Platinum category for the PSL 2020 season.”

Local players have been divided into five categories: Platinum, Diamond, Gold, Silver and Emerging.

The Platinum category consists of Azam along with Sarfaraz Ahmed, who led the Quetta Gladiators to their maiden PSL title last year. The list also includes Fakhar Zaman, Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Khan, Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir.

Ahmed Shehzad, Asif Ali, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, Umar Akmal and Usman Shinwari are some of the players in the Diamond category.

Veterans Salman Butt, Anwar Ali and Mohammad Sami along with Aamir Yamin, Mohammad Hasnain, Waqas Maqsood, Rumman Raees, Rahat Ali, Sahibzada Farhan will be playing as Gold players.

The Silver category has the most number of local players with the likes of Naseem Shah, Muhammad Musa Khan, Ibtisam Sheikh, Ammad Butt and Usama Mir.

Umer Khan, Ali Imran, Abrar Ahmed, Muhammad Junaid and Muhammad Ilyas are some of the players in the Emerging category.

The list also contains has the players who participated in the previous edition of the tournament.

Teams reserve the right to float relegation requests for the players before finalizing retentions. However, it may only be floated after obtaining consent from the player.