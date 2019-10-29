Pakistan’s unpredictability can frighten Australia, says Misbah

Pakistan’s head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has said that his side’s unpredictability can make things tough for Australia but can come back to haunt his side as well.

“Of course the unpredictability could be frightening for Australia,” he said while speaking to reporters in Sydney ahead of the side’s exhibition game against Cricket Australia XI. “But it could be for us too.”

The former Pakistan skipper said that his side will be looking to adjust to conditions in Australia.

“The conditions are totally different here as compared to when you play in other parts of the world. So you need to adjust to that pace and bounce, with the bat and with the ball as well because in Asian conditions your biggest weapon is spin. You have to bowl slightly differently here, the lengths are different, even the lines are different for the pacers here.”

He went on to say that the side can get results if they are disciplined.

World number one Pakistan head into the three-match T20I series against Australia on the back of a whitewash against Sri Lanka at home.

Misbah said that its crucial for him to advise newly appointed T20I captain Babar Azam.

“Sometimes it’s a challenge for the captains. Azhar has already captained in Australia. He’s a bit experienced, he knows, and he’s played a lot of Test cricket. Babar is new, and so it will be really important for me to pass on advice. The team also needs to support him and execute his plans.”

He said that the bowlers can help out Babar with their experience. “Imad Wasim is there, Wahab Riaz is there (and) Mohammad Irfan… they can really help him by setting the fields and having their bowling plans executed properly. Obviously it’s a new thing, new experience for him but I think all these challenges will help him get stronger and become bigger in stature.”