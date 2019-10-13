Sunday, October 13, 2019  | 13 Safar, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Sports

Pakistan’s Rabia Shahzad wins gold medal in Hampshire Weightlifting Championship

2 hours ago
 
Pakistan’s Rabia Shahzad wins gold medal in Hampshire Weightlifting Championship

Pakistan’s Rabia Shahzad stood on top of the food chain as she won the gold medal in the Hampshire Weightlifting Championship.

The competition was being judged on the basis of the Sinclair points.

Rabia, the sister of Pakistani badminton sensation Mahoor Shahzad, emerged victorious in the competitions with 144.8 points under her belt.

Earlier, she claimed the silver medal in the 49-kilogram female category in the Welsh Open Weightlifting Championships.

The Pakistani weightlifter was the silver medallist in the Singapore Open Weightlifting Championship this year

She clinched the gold medal in the Ralph Cashman Open Weightlifting Championship back in 2018.

 
TOPICS:
Mahoor Shahzad Pakistan Rabia Shahzad weightlifting
 
