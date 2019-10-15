Tuesday, October 15, 2019  | 15 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Sports

Pakistani cricketer struggles to make ends meet

2 hours ago
 
He was left unemployed after departmental cricket was abolished



Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Waqas has become a driver for an online motorcycle service to make ends meet.

Waqas, who has represented Pakistan in the Under-19 World Cup and played 60 first-class fixture, is one of the many cricketers who were rendered jobless after the Pakistan Cricket Board decided to end departmental cricket.

Waqas has said that the department, for which he was playing cricket for, was closed down after Prime Minister Imran Khan announced to finish departmental cricket.

“How we will make our ends meet when we are unable to earn our salaries,” he said while speaking exclusively with SAMAA TV. “I, then, decided to work for a motorcycle company.”

He said that he earns Rs 600 to 700 every day, adding it will be tough for the player from lower and middle-income class to get selected for the national side.

Waqas said that it's disappointing to see others play while they sit at home.
 
Cricket Mohammad Waqas Pakistan
 
