Pakistani bodybuilder Rameez Ibrahim eyes gold medal in Korea

2 hours ago
He will be competing in South Korea in November



Pakistani bodybuilder Rameez Ibrahim is looking to win several bodybuilding competitions scheduled to take place in November.

Ibrahim is heading to South Korea where he will take part in the upcoming 11th World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships from November 5-11 at Jeju Island.

The athlete is confident he can win the competition, having competed in it thrice already.

"There is 100 per cent chance that I will succeed as I have competed thrice," Rameez said, while speaking to Samaa TV. "I finished at ninth place on my first attempt then came seventh. I finished at fourth place in my previous try. I am working my hardest for this one."

He went on to say that he dreams of winning the competition for his country.

"My mission is to make Pakistan win the world championship. When I close my eyes, I imagine that my name is being announced [as the winner] and the national flag is being hoisted [and] there are tears in my eyes because I have won the gold medal for my country."

Rameez went on to say that he is looking to walk on uncharted territory. "Pakistan has not won a gold medal at the world level in any category".

Speaking on his workout regime, the athlete said he works out approximately six hours every day and follows a strict diet plan.

He said his expenses for competing in the upcoming events are around Rs1.2 million, which include accommodation and travel expenses. The bodybuilding claimed he sold his car to fund himself.

Rameez said that there is no government support, adding that he competed in the previous events on his own expense as well.
 
