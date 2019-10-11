Friday, October 11, 2019  | 11 Safar, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Sports

Pakistan women cricketers to attend training camp for Bangladesh series

3 hours ago
 
Pakistan women cricketers to attend training camp for Bangladesh series
Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Sixteen Pakistani women cricketers will take part in an 11-day training camp for their upcoming T20I and ODI home series against Bangladesh.

The training camp will take place from October 13 to 23 at the Lahore Country Club, Muridke.

“The purpose of the camp is to prepare the players for the important home series, which is the second home assignment for the women team following the T20I series against the West Indies held in Karachi earlier in the year,” the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement.

All-rounder Nida Dar will not be a part of the training camp and the upcoming home series as she will be participating in the Women’s Big Bash League in Australia.

Bangladesh’s tour of Pakistan starts with a three-match T20I series. The sides will then play a two-match ODI series.

The limited-overs series will be Iqbal Imam’s first assignment as head coach. He replaced Mark Coles who stepped down from the role citing personal reasons.

Players taking part in the training camp

Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Zafar, Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig, Fareeha Mahmood, Iram Javed, Javeria Khan, Kainat Imtiaz, Nahida Khan, Omaima Sohail, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal, Sana Mir, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz.

 
Bangladesh Cricket Pakistan
 
RELATED STORIES
 

