HOME > Sports

Pakistan win women’s T20I series against Bangladesh in Lahore

57 mins ago
Photo: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 15 runs in the second T20I at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium to claim the three-match series 2-0 on Monday.

The hosts, being sent in to bat first, lost the wicket of Sidra Ameen with 35 on the board but Javeria Khan and skipper Bismah Maroof kept the scoreboard ticking with half-centuries and added 85 runs for the second wicket.

Bismah led from the front as she played a captain’s knock of 70 not out which came off 50 balls with the help of nine boundaries and a six. She found an able ally in Javeria Khan who scored a 44-ball 52.

Their partnership was crucial in taking the side to a competitive 167-3.

The visitors were reduced to 25-3 at the start of the run chase with Anam Amin and Sidra Iqbal taking wickets early as Pakistan grabbed the game by the scuff of the neck. Sanjida Islam (45 off 32) and Nigar Sultana (21 off 21) settled the ship a bit with a superb defiant 57-run stand.

However, Sanjida;s departure in the 12th over sparked another mini-collapse that ended all hopes of what had for a brief moment seemed like a spirited comeback.

Fargana Hoque and Lata Mongal’s late 38-run partnership wasn;t sufficient for the visitors to square the series and they finished at 152-7 as Sadia Iqbal returned with impressive figures of 3-17 in her four overs for the hosts.

 
Bangladesh Cricket Pakistan
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Pakistan draw against Netherlands in scintillating Olympic hockey qualifier
PCB announces categories of Pakistani players for PSL 2020
Balochistan win dramatic semi-final against Southern Punjab
Pakistan take on Netherlands in Olympic hockey qualifier Saturday
Pakistan fail to secure 2020 Olympics hockey berth
