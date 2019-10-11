Friday, October 11, 2019  | 11 Safar, 1441 | BETA
5 hours ago
 
Pakistan win gold in South Asian U21 badminton championship
Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s badminton stars shined in the South Asian Regional Under-21 Championship 2019 which was played in Addu City in Maldives from October 5 to October 10.

The Pakistani delegation won the gold and bronze medals in the team events.

Raja Zulqarnain Haider and Mohammad Adnan picked up a 2-1 win in the final against India’s Sarath Dunna and Sai Charan Koya. The duo lost their opening game by 15-21 but the side made a tremendous comeback in the fixture and won the next two games by 21-11 and 21-19.

In the quarter-final stage, the side clinched a nervy 2-1 win over Nepal’s Prince Dahal and Praful Maharjan. They went on to beat Bhutan’s Jimba Sangay Lhendup and Jamyang Tenzin by 2-0 in the semifinals.

Pakistan also finished third on the podium by beating Bhutan for the bronze medal.

 
