Pakistan to square off against Romania in Socca World Cup

Pakistan will play Romania in their Group H fixture of the Socca World Cup 2019 on Tuesday at the Leisure Leagues stadium in Greek island of Crete.

The fixture will be played at 4pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST).

The side will be heading into the fixture on the back of their 5-1 defeat against Slovenia on Monday.

Yes. #TeamPakistan lost to Slovenia in their opening match at the @SoccaFed BUT this strike by Muhammad Ali was a stunner and shows what PAKISTANIs are capable of! ⚽️🏆🔥 🇵🇰#SOCCAWorldCup @LLPKOfficial #PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/lY9QVoSwSC — Maaz Khan (@themaazs) October 14, 2019

Kevin Reeves, coach of the Pakistan side, has said that his team will put on a much better performance in their fixture against Romania.

“It was the first game of the World Cup and unfortunately we lost 5-1,” he said in a video message. “We didn’t perform as well as we would do but then again we are in the top group so it was going to be very difficult. So, hopefully we will perform better against the Romanian side.”

Pakistan will play Germany on Wednesday and will take on Hungary in their final group stage fixture the following day.