Tuesday, October 15, 2019  | 15 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Pakistan to square off against Romania in Socca World Cup

3 hours ago
 
Pakistan to square off against Romania in Socca World Cup

Photo Courtesy: LLPKOfficial/Twitter

Pakistan will play Romania in their Group H fixture of the Socca World Cup 2019 on Tuesday at the Leisure Leagues stadium in Greek island of Crete.  

The fixture will be played at 4pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST).

The side will be heading into the fixture on the back of their 5-1 defeat against Slovenia on Monday.

Kevin Reeves, coach of the Pakistan side, has said that his team will put on a much better performance in their fixture against Romania.

“It was the first game of the World Cup and unfortunately we lost 5-1,” he said in a video message. “We didn’t perform as well as we would do but then again we are in the top group so it was going to be very difficult. So, hopefully we will perform better against the Romanian side.”

Pakistan will play Germany on Wednesday and will take on Hungary in their final group stage fixture the following day.

 
TOPICS:
Football Pakistan Socca World Cup
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Socca World Cup, Pakistan, Football, Socca World Cup 2019, Socca World Cup match highlights, Socca World Cup live streaming, Leisure Leagues Pakistan, Pakistan, Romania, Pakistan vs Romania Socca World Cup, Socca World Cup scorecard, Socca World Cup goals, Romania vs Pakistan Socca World Cup 2019,
 
MOST READ
Sri Lanka whitewash Pakistan in three-match T20I series
Sri Lanka whitewash Pakistan in three-match T20I series
Double or nothing for Misbah?
Double or nothing for Misbah?
Pakistan hope to shine at Socca World Cup 2019
Pakistan hope to shine at Socca World Cup 2019
Sri Lanka's Jayasuriya wears Pakistan jersey as a friendly gesture
Sri Lanka’s Jayasuriya wears Pakistan jersey as a friendly gesture
Gaddafi Stadium to turn pink during Pakistan-Sri Lanka T20I
Gaddafi Stadium to turn pink during Pakistan-Sri Lanka T20I
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.