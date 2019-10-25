Pakistan to begin Under-19 Cricket World Cup campaign against Scotland

The International Cricket Council announced the schedule of the 2020 Under-19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa on Thursday.

The 16-team tournament will be played from January 17 till February 9 with the opening game will be played between the hosts and Afghanistan.

The participating sides have been placed in four groups.

Group A comprises defending champions India, New Zealand, Japan and Sri Lanka whereas Australia, West Indies, England and Nigeria are placed in Group B. Group C consists of Pakistan, Scotland, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe. Hosts South Africa, Afghanistan, Canada and the United Arab Emirates make up Group D.

Pakistan will begin its Under-19 Cricket World Cup campaign against Scotland in Potchefstroom on January 17.

Pakistan will begin its campaign against Scotland on January 19 and will play Zimbabwe on January 22. Their final round-robin stage game is against Bangladesh on January 24.