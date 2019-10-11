Friday, October 11, 2019  | 11 Safar, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Sports

Pakistan team reach Crete to participate in Socca World Cup

21 mins ago
 
Pakistan team reach Crete to participate in Socca World Cup
Photo Courtesy: Leisure Leagues

The Pakistan squad has arrived in the Greek island of Crete to take part in the second edition of the Socca World Cup.

The side, coached by former England forward Kevin Reeves, reached the island Thursday night after taking a connecting flight from Karachi. They enjoyed a scrumptious dinner prior to their flight from Athens to Heraklion.

Photo Courtesy: Leisure Leagues

Most of the players in the squad come from the Leisure Leagues network, with striker Muhammad Waheed being the youngster player of the tournament at the age of 17.

The tournament begins on October 12 and will conclude on October 20. The 40 participating teams are placed in eight groups consisting of five sides each.

All matches will be placed at the Leisure Leagues Stadium, construction of which will be completed shortly.

Photo Courtesy: Leisure Leagues

Pakistan are placed in Group H alongside Germany, Slovenia, Hungary and Romania.

The side begin their campaign October 14 against Slovenia and will play Romania the following day. They take Germany on October 16 and square off against Hungary in their final group stage fixture on October 17.

Pakistan have their work cut out in the tournament as they can play teams such as Brazil, Croatia, Argentina, England, USA, India, France, and China in the later stages of the tournament.

 
Football Leisure Leagues Pakistan Socca World Cup 2019
 
HOME  
 
