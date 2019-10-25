Pakistan take on Netherlands in Olympic hockey qualifier Saturday

The first of the two Olympic hockey qualifiers between Pakistan and the Netherlands will be played in Amsterdam on Saturday.

Pakistan have to win both of their games against the Dutch in order to secure their place in the next year’s event. The second qualifier will be played on Sunday.

The Netherlands are third in the rankings while Pakistan are 17th.

Pakistan had failed to qualify for the 2016 Rio Olympics. Hosts Japan, Argentina, Australia, Belgium and South Africa have already secured their place in the games.

Squad:

Waqar (goalkeeper), Amjad Ali (goalkeeper), Mubashar Ali, Rizwan Ali, Ammad Butt (vice captain), Abu Bakar Mahmood, Moin Shakeel, Tasawar Abbas, Azfar Yaqoob, Rashid Mehmood, Ali Shan, Ajaz Ahmad, Umer Bhutta, Muhammad Rizwan Senior (captain), Rana Sohail, Rana Waheed, Ghazanfar Ali, Hammad Anjum and Irfan Senior (stand by player).