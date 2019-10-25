Friday, October 25, 2019  | 25 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Pakistan take on Netherlands in Olympic hockey qualifier Saturday

3 hours ago
Pakistan take on Netherlands in Olympic hockey qualifier Saturday

Photo: AFP

The first of the two Olympic hockey qualifiers between Pakistan and the Netherlands will be played in Amsterdam on Saturday.

Pakistan have to win both of their games against the Dutch in order to secure their place in the next year’s event. The second qualifier will be played on Sunday.

The Netherlands are third in the rankings while Pakistan are 17th.

Pakistan had failed to qualify for the 2016 Rio Olympics. Hosts Japan, Argentina, Australia, Belgium and South Africa have already secured their place in the games.

Squad:

Waqar (goalkeeper), Amjad Ali (goalkeeper), Mubashar Ali, Rizwan Ali, Ammad Butt (vice captain), Abu Bakar Mahmood, Moin Shakeel, Tasawar Abbas, Azfar Yaqoob, Rashid Mehmood, Ali Shan, Ajaz Ahmad, Umer Bhutta, Muhammad Rizwan Senior (captain), Rana Sohail, Rana Waheed, Ghazanfar Ali, Hammad Anjum and Irfan Senior (stand by player).

 
hockey netherlands Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, Hockey, Netherlands, 2020 Olympics, 2020 Tokyo Olympics, 2020 Olympic hockey qualifiers, Federation of International Hockey, FIH
 
MOST READ
PCB apologizes for posting Sarfaraz video
PCB apologizes for posting Sarfaraz video
Balochistan win dramatic semi-final against Southern Punjab
Balochistan win dramatic semi-final against Southern Punjab
Twitter reacts to Sarfaraz's removal as T20I, Test captain
Twitter reacts to Sarfaraz’s removal as T20I, Test captain
Pakistan induct new faces for tour of Australia
Pakistan induct new faces for tour of Australia
Northern beat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in nail-biter to reach final
Northern beat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in nail-biter to reach final
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.