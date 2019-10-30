Wednesday, October 30, 2019  | 1 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Sports

Pakistan sweep women’s T20I series against Bangladesh

2 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Pakistan whitewashed Bangladesh in the three-match women’s T20I series as they won the dead-rubber third fixture at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium by 28 runs on Wednesday.

The hosts were struggling at 19-2 in six overs but veteran Javeria Khan and Omaima Sohail put on a 66-run partnership to get the side out of trouble.

After Omaima was dismissed for her 29-ball 31, the side began to lose wickets at regular intervals. Javeria, who made a crucial half-century, top-scored with her 54 from 48 deliveries.

The middle-order did not provide much resistance as the side posted 117-7.

The visitors were rocked at the start of the run chase with Anam Amin taking two wickets in the second over and Bangladesh found themselves in a world of trouble at 15-4 in seven overs.

Nigar Sultana (30) and Fargana Hoque (27) were the only ones that managed to provide some resistance to the Pakistani bowlers while the rest of the side crumbled under pressure. The side finished their 20 overs at 89-8.

 




 

 
 
 
 
 

 
