HOME > Sports

Pakistan-Sri Lanka T20I series begins from Saturday

4 hours ago
 
Pakistan-Sri Lanka T20I series begins from Saturday
Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

The three-match T20I series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka begins from Saturday at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Sarfaraz’s men have an impressive record over Sri Lanka when it comes to the shortest format as they have won 13 of their previous games against the island-nation.

The two sides will begin their training on Friday and their captains will hold a press conference. The trophy will also be unveiled on the same day.

Pakistan is heading in to the series on the back of a 2-0 win in the three-match ODI series in Karachi.

The opening game will be played at 6:30pm.

 
Cricket Pakistan Sri Lanka
 
