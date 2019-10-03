Thursday, October 3, 2019  | 3 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Pakistan, Sri Lanka reach Lahore for T20I series

1 hour ago
 
Pakistan, Sri Lanka reach Lahore for T20I series
Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have reached Lahore for their three-match T20I series at Gaddafi Stadium starting from Saturday.

The sides will begin their practice drills from Friday.

The hosts have an impressive head-to-head advantage over the visitors in the 20-over format as they have emerged victorious in 13 of their 18 meetings.

Pakistan are heading into the series on the back of their 2-0 win in the three-match ODI series in Karachi.

The first game of the series was abandoned without a ball bowled due to heavy rain in Karachi. Pakistan claimed a 67-run in the second fixture thanks to a five-wicket haul by Usman Shinwari.

Pakistan went on to claim a five-wicket win in the third and final ODI courtesy of a brilliant 74-run knock by Abid Ali.

 
