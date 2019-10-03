Pakistan, Sri Lanka reach Lahore for T20I series

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have reached Lahore for their three-match T20I series at Gaddafi Stadium starting from Saturday.
The sides will begin their practice drills from Friday.
The hosts have an impressive head-to-head advantage over the visitors in the 20-over format as they have emerged victorious in 13 of their 18 meetings.
Pakistan are heading into the series on the back of their 2-0 win in the three-match ODI series in Karachi.
The first game of the series was abandoned without a ball bowled due to heavy rain in Karachi. Pakistan claimed a 67-run in the second fixture thanks to a five-wicket haul by Usman Shinwari.
Pakistan went on to claim a five-wicket win in the third and final ODI courtesy of a brilliant 74-run knock by Abid Ali.