Pakistan raring to go in Socca World Cup

The side, which is being coached by former England forward Kevin Reeves, is training hard and raring to go in the 40-team tournament.The side took part in intense fitness drills that aimed to improve different skills of players such as speed, agility and team chemistry."Thanks to the coach Kevin Reeves and his assistant Gohar Zaman that we were able to complete our first training session here," said player Habib-ur-Rehman. "It turned out well. We are in good form and we will try our best to put on an impressive performance.Most of the players in the squad come from Leisure Leagues network. The Pakistani chapter is owned by World Group Trunkwala. WGT President Shahzaib Trunkwala also serves as an honourary vice-president of the International Socca Federation.He is the only Pakistani as well as the only Asian who is a member of the International Socca Federation's executive body."We believe that sending the Pakistan team to Greece to compete in the Socca World Cup will portray a positive image of Pakistan in the world," Shahzeb Mehmood Trunkwala said. "We will continue to send teams representing Pakistan abroad to promote the sport. On behalf of the Trunkwala family, this is a small contribution towards the development of football in Pakistan."He has expressed his full confidence in coach Reeves and the squad that has been selected to represent Pakistan on international."I'd like to wish the best of luck to Team Pakistan for their participation in the Socca World Cup 2019."The matches will be played at the Leisure Leagues Stadium, whose construction was completed today.The side reached the island Thursday night after taking a connecting flight from Karachi. They enjoyed a scrumptious dinner prior to their flight from Athens to Heraklion.Pakistan are placed in Group H alongside Germany, Slovenia, Hungary and Romania. According to the schedule, the side will begin its campaign on October 14 against Slovenia and play Romania the following day. They will face Germany on October 16 and square off Hungary in their final group stage fixture on October 17.