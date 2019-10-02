Wednesday, October 2, 2019  | 2 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Pakistan pick Ahmed Shehzad, Umar Akmal for Sri Lanka T20Is

5 hours ago
 
Pakistan pick Ahmed Shehzad, Umar Akmal for Sri Lanka T20Is
Photo: AFP

Pakistan announced on Wednesday its 16-man squad for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka starting from October 5 in Lahore.

Ahmed Shehzad and Umar Akmal have been included in the side for the three-match series that will be played at Gaddafi Stadium.

“Ahmed Shehzad, Umar Akmal and Faheem Ashraf have replaced Abid Ali, Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq,” a press release by the Pakistan Cricket Board read. “Ahmed last featured in a T20I in June 2018 against Scotland, while Umar’s last appearance in the same format was in September 2016 against the West Indies. Faheem last played for Pakistan in a five-match away ODI series against England in May this year.”

Imam-ul-Haq has been left out of the T20I side due to an injury.

The series begins on October 5 while the second fixture will be played on October 7. The third and final game is scheduled for October 9.

Pakistan squad: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Babar Azam (vice-captain), Ahmed Shehzad, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Umar Akmal, Usman Shinwari and Wahab Riaz.

 
TOPICS:
Cricket Pakistan Sri Lanka
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Cricket, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20I 2019, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20 2019, Lahore, Gaddafi Stadium
 
MOST READ
Shinwari stars as Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in second ODI
Shinwari stars as Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in second ODI
Rain washes out first Pakistan-Sri Lanka ODI
Rain washes out first Pakistan-Sri Lanka ODI
Video: Teams en-route to Karachi's National Stadium for second ODI
Video: Teams en-route to Karachi’s National Stadium for second ODI
Live Updates - Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI
Live Updates – Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI
Second Pakistan-Sri Lanka ODI postponed till September 30
Second Pakistan-Sri Lanka ODI postponed till September 30
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.