Pakistan pick Ahmed Shehzad, Umar Akmal for Sri Lanka T20Is

Photo: AFP

Pakistan announced on Wednesday its 16-man squad for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka starting from October 5 in Lahore.

Ahmed Shehzad and Umar Akmal have been included in the side for the three-match series that will be played at Gaddafi Stadium.

“Ahmed Shehzad, Umar Akmal and Faheem Ashraf have replaced Abid Ali, Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq,” a press release by the Pakistan Cricket Board read. “Ahmed last featured in a T20I in June 2018 against Scotland, while Umar’s last appearance in the same format was in September 2016 against the West Indies. Faheem last played for Pakistan in a five-match away ODI series against England in May this year.”

Imam-ul-Haq has been left out of the T20I side due to an injury.

The series begins on October 5 while the second fixture will be played on October 7. The third and final game is scheduled for October 9.

Pakistan squad: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Babar Azam (vice-captain), Ahmed Shehzad, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Umar Akmal, Usman Shinwari and Wahab Riaz.