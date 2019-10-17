Thursday, October 17, 2019  | 17 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Pakistan knock out defending champions Germany from Socca World Cup

3 hours ago
 
Pakistan knock out defending champions Germany from Socca World Cup

Photo: Leisure Leagues Pakistan

Defending champions Germany were shown the door despite clinching a 3-2 win over Pakistan in the Group H fixture of the Socca World Cup in Greek island of Crete on Wednesday.

Germany had to win the game by a margin of six goals to stay alive in the competition while Pakistan were in a must-win situation in order to remain in contention to qualify for the next round.

With both sides failing to achieve the desired results, they have been knocked out of the competition following a topsy-turvy game.

Germany went in front in the 14th minute thanks to Jan Ademeit but the gritty Pakistan side came back in the second half as Mohammad Waheed scored the equaliser in the 22nd minute.

The two sides then battled hard into the second half with the defending champions gaining the upper hand in the 24th minute Niklas Kuhle making it 2-1.

The referee had his hands full on this one as three yellow cards were shown in space of just two minutes.

Germany had their respite with an own goal which gave them a two-goal lead as the second half was coming to a close. Mohammad Waheed netted his second for Pakistan but the game was over by then.

Pakistan will be looking to end things on a winning note as they play Hungary in their final group stage fixture on Thursday.

 
TOPICS:
Football germany Pakistan Socca World Cup
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, Socca World Cup, Football, Germany, Pakistan vs Germany Socca World Cup 2019, Pakistan vs Germany Socca World Cup, Pakistan vs Germany Socca World Cup match highlights, Pakistan vs Germany Socca World Cup score, Pakistan vs Germany Socca World Cup live streaming
 
MOST READ
Pakistan's Inam Butt wins another gold medal
Pakistan’s Inam Butt wins another gold medal
Double or nothing for Misbah?
Double or nothing for Misbah?
Sri Lanka's Jayasuriya wears Pakistan jersey as a friendly gesture
Sri Lanka’s Jayasuriya wears Pakistan jersey as a friendly gesture
PCB wants families to attend the National T20 Cup
PCB wants families to attend the National T20 Cup
Sarfaraz Ahmed's cardboard cut-out smashed in Lahore
Sarfaraz Ahmed’s cardboard cut-out smashed in Lahore
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.