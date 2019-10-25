Pakistan is getting a new sports body

Pakistan is getting a new institution to manage the country’s sporting affairs.

Dr Fehmida Mirza, the federal minister for interprovincial coordination and president of the Pakistan Sports Board, announced this on Friday.

Dr Mirza said the body will be called Pakistan Sports and will function on the model of the British sport body. “It will keep a check on the sporting federations of the country,” she said.

She said that the constitution of Pakistan Sports is being made on the recommendations of a task force on sports.

Earlier, the task force had recommended the dissolution of the PSB and suggested the authorities split it into two different entities.