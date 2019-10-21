Monday, October 21, 2019  | 21 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Pakistan induct new faces for tour of Australia

3 hours ago
Pakistan induct new faces for tour of Australia

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Pakistan on Monday announced the squads for the upcoming tour of Australia that begins on November 3.

Pakistan’s head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq said that the side will be experimenting with youngsters, adding that they look to fight fire with fire for the assignments ahead.

“We know that Australia will present different and exciting challenges for us,” Misbah said in a press conference in Lahore on Monday. “There is a need to play a different type of cricket, the balance of the squads is reflective of us having options to play aggressive, attacking cricket.”

The head coach said that the fresh and attacking approach will give them something different.

Hassan Ali has been ruled out of the tour due to a back injury, while Shaheen Shah Afridi has been picked only for Tests. Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik have also not been picked for the two sides.

Pakistan are to play three T20Is and two Tests in the Land Down Under.

Pakistan Squads:

T20I: Babar Azam (captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Musa Khan, Shadab Khan, Usman Qadir and Wahab Riaz

Test: Azhar Ali (captain), Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Khan Sr., Iftikhar Ahmed, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Rizwan, Muhammad Musa Khan, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah.

 
Australia Cricket Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, Australia, Cricket, T20I, Test, Pakistan tour of Australia 2019, Pakistan vs Australia Test series 2019, Pakistan vs Australia T20 series 2019
 
MOST READ
PCB apologizes for posting Sarfaraz video
PCB apologizes for posting Sarfaraz video
Twitter reacts to Sarfaraz's removal as T20I, Test captain
Twitter reacts to Sarfaraz’s removal as T20I, Test captain
Pakistan's Inam Butt wins another gold medal
Pakistan’s Inam Butt wins another gold medal
Pakistan knock out defending champions Germany from Socca World Cup
Pakistan knock out defending champions Germany from Socca World Cup
PCB appoints Azhar, Babar as Test, T20I skippers respectively
PCB appoints Azhar, Babar as Test, T20I skippers respectively
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.