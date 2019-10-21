Pakistan induct new faces for tour of Australia

Pakistan on Monday announced the squads for the upcoming tour of Australia that begins on November 3.

Pakistan’s head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq said that the side will be experimenting with youngsters, adding that they look to fight fire with fire for the assignments ahead.

“We know that Australia will present different and exciting challenges for us,” Misbah said in a press conference in Lahore on Monday. “There is a need to play a different type of cricket, the balance of the squads is reflective of us having options to play aggressive, attacking cricket.”

The head coach said that the fresh and attacking approach will give them something different.

Hassan Ali has been ruled out of the tour due to a back injury, while Shaheen Shah Afridi has been picked only for Tests. Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik have also not been picked for the two sides.

Pakistan are to play three T20Is and two Tests in the Land Down Under.

Pakistan Squads:

T20I: Babar Azam (captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Musa Khan, Shadab Khan, Usman Qadir and Wahab Riaz

Test: Azhar Ali (captain), Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Khan Sr., Iftikhar Ahmed, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Rizwan, Muhammad Musa Khan, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah.