Pakistan hope to shine at Socca World Cup 2019

It will be played from Oct 12 to Oct 20

The side is being coached by former England forward Kevin Reeves.Most of the players in the squad come from Leisure Leagues network, with striker Muhammad Waheed, being the youngster player of the tournament at the age of 17.Saadullah, who plays as a striker in the team, spoke exclusively to SAMAA TV and said that the side trains twice a day in which they focus on the different areas of the game. He went on to say that the coaches are working hard and they will try their best to put up a solid performance in the 40-team tournament.Gohar Zaman, who has coached the Pakistan national football team in the past and is currently serving as Reeves' second-in-command, said that the squad underwent a 15-day training camp in Lahore before moving to Karachi. He added that the players practised improving their speed and agility in the morning whereas they focus on the tactics and techniques in the evening sessions.Coach Reeves, however, is relishing the challenge which lies ahead of them. "I don’t fear anyone in the group," Reeves said as quoted by Socca Federation's website. "With my players and a bit of luck, anything can happen!"Pakistan will play four group stage fixtures. The side is placed in Group H alongside Germany, Slovenia, Hungary, and Romania.According to the schedule, Pakistan will start their campaign on October 14 against Slovenia and will play Romania the following day. They take Germany on October 16 and square off against Hungary in their final group stage fixture on October 17.Pakistan have their work cut out in the tournament as they can play teams such as Brazil, Croatia, Argentina, England, USA, India, France, and China in the later stages of the tournament.The 2019 edition of the Socca World Cup begins on October 12 and it will conclude on October 20.