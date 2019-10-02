Wednesday, October 2, 2019 | 2 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
HOME
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
TRENDING NOW
Afghan Taliban, Zalmay Khalilzad to meet in Pakistan
Faisalabad police arrest man in seven-year-old’s murder, suspected rape
Mureed Abbas’ wife challenges dropping of terrorism clauses in case
Kamal demands arrest of those responsible for garbage heaps’ accumulation
Toggle navigation
HOME
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
HOME
>
Sports
Pakistan hockey development squad wins against Oman
SAMAA TV
3 hours ago
Pak-Oman hockey series will continue till October 5
TOPICS:
hockey
oman
HOME
NEXT
RELATED STORIES
Pakistan to play Netherlands in 2020 Olympics hockey qualifiers
Samaa Sports
Former hockey captain Ahmed Alam named goalkeeping coach
Samaa Sports
National hockey team prepares for Olympic qualification round
SAMAA TV
Tell us what you think:
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published.
Comment
Name
MOST READ
Shinwari stars as Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in second ODI
Rain washes out first Pakistan-Sri Lanka ODI
Video: Teams en-route to Karachi's National Stadium for second ODI
Second Pakistan-Sri Lanka ODI postponed till September 30
Sri Lanka to take on Pakistan in first ODI
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
SAMAA FM
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.