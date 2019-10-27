Pakistan fail to secure 2020 Olympics hockey berth

Pakistan failed to secure their place in the hockey event of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as the side were beaten 6-1 by Netherlands in the second qualifier at Amsterdam on Sunday.

The game was expected to be a close encounter following the exhilarating contest between the two sides. However, it turned out to be that way as the Dutch put on a masterclass against the Pakistani side.

Pakistan did well at the start with most of the possession but the Dutch were relying on counter-attacks. They went ahead in the ninth minute as Bjorn Kellerman’s backhand strike found the net.

The home side doubled their lead thanks to a penalty stroke by Mink van der Weerden in the 17th minute while Mirco Pruijse’s backhand strike gave them a comfortable 3-0 lead in the 22nd minute.

The game then turned out to be a one-sided affair with the hosts dominating throughout. Weerden netted his second and Netherlands’ fourth via penalty corner.

There was no let-up in the scoring by the Dutch side as Terrance Pieters made it 5-0 to take the aggregate to 9-4 and Jip Janssen scored Netherlands’ sixth goal via a brilliant drag-flick.

Pakistan were down and out but Rizwan Ali netted a consolation for the visitors minutes before full time.