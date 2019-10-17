Pakistan fail to register single win in Socca World Cup

Pakistan failed to register even a single victory in the group stage of the Socca World Cup as they lost their final game of the tournament to Hungary 4-1 in the Greek island of Crete on Thursday.

Hungary were clinical from the start and went in front within the first five minutes thanks to Balázs Hollauer’s strike.

Plenty of action was seen just before the half time as Shaban Hussian scored the equaliser, but Csaba Poncok put his side ahead in the 20th minute.

The two sides gave it all to find the net in the second half but it was the Hungarian side that continued to exert pressure on their opponents. They doubled the lead in the 31st minute with Bence Bognár putting his name in the goal scorers’ list.

The game went out of Pakistan’s reach as Hungary made it 4-1 three minutes later.

Pakistan were placed in Group H of the tournament alongside defending champions Germany, Romania and Hungary.