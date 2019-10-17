Thursday, October 17, 2019  | 17 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Pakistan fail to register single win in Socca World Cup

4 hours ago
 
Pakistan fail to register single win in Socca World Cup

Photo Courtesy: LLPKOfficial/Twitter

Pakistan failed to register even a single victory in the group stage of the Socca World Cup as they lost their final game of the tournament to Hungary 4-1 in the Greek island of Crete on Thursday.

Hungary were clinical from the start and went in front within the first five minutes thanks to Balázs Hollauer’s strike.

Plenty of action was seen just before the half time as Shaban Hussian scored the equaliser, but Csaba Poncok put his side ahead in the 20th minute.

The two sides gave it all to find the net in the second half but it was the Hungarian side that continued to exert pressure on their opponents. They doubled the lead in the 31st minute with Bence Bognár putting his name in the goal scorers’ list.

The game went out of Pakistan’s reach as Hungary made it 4-1 three minutes later.

Pakistan were placed in Group H of the tournament alongside defending champions Germany, Romania and Hungary.

 
TOPICS:
Football Pakistan Socca World Cup
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, Football, Socca World Cup, Socca World Cup 2019, Socca World Cup 2019 live match, Socca World Cup 2019 live streaming, Socca World Cup 2019 match highlights, Socca World Cup 2019 score, Socca World Cup 2019 Pakistan
 
MOST READ
Pakistan's Inam Butt wins another gold medal
Pakistan’s Inam Butt wins another gold medal
PCB wants families to attend the National T20 Cup
PCB wants families to attend the National T20 Cup
Sarfaraz Ahmed's cardboard cut-out smashed in Lahore
Sarfaraz Ahmed’s cardboard cut-out smashed in Lahore
Pakistan knock out defending champions Germany from Socca World Cup
Pakistan knock out defending champions Germany from Socca World Cup
Royal couple to visit National Cricket Academy in Lahore
Royal couple to visit National Cricket Academy in Lahore
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.