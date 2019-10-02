Pakistan faces Sri Lanka in final ODI in Karachi

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI of the three-match series at Karachi’s National Stadium today (Wednesday).

The third ODI will begin at 3pm.

The hosts have a head-to-head advantage over the visitors as they have emerged victorious in 91 of their 154 meetings. They also have a 1-0 lead in the series.

They picked up a 67-run win in the second game on Monday. The opening game was abandoned due to rain without a ball bowled.

This is the first time Sri Lanka is touring Pakistan since 2009.

Sri Lanka:Lahiru Thirimanne (capt), Minod Bhanuka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Nuwan Pradeep, Oshada Fernando, Avishka Fernando, Danushka Gunathilaka, Shehan Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Angelo Perera, Kasun Rajitha, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lakshan Sandakan, Dasun Shanaka and Isuru Udana.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt. & wk), Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Usman Shinwari, Abid Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Hasnain and Mohammad Nawaz